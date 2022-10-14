MM 10.14: Maryland softball to kick off spring season at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge

By Ryan Alonardo
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: a city known for its beaches, water sport and impressive resorts. It also plays host to the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. This event has been taking place since 2015 and is a premier season-opening tournament in college softball. During its time of running, the challenge has included a number of power conference teams. In the 2020 tournament, the Mexican Olympic team was added to the schedule.
Maryland softball will participate in the event’s first session from February 9-12, 2023. Thursday, the team announced its schedule for the event. Over the course of four days, the Terps will play Oregon, BYU, California Baptist, Oklahoma State and North Dakota State.
Our Puerto Vallarta College Schedule Challenge is here— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) October 13, 2022
| https://t.co/dXZmkshqzT pic.twitter.com/pzE5wHz8Pg
Last year, Maryland boasted a 29-23 overall record before its season ended with a 7-0 loss to fourth-seeded Michigan in the Big Ten tournament. The Terps’ fall season continues on Oct. 15 when they play Penn State in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In other news
Maryland women’s basketball announced it will be holding an open practice this Saturday, Oct. 15.
OPEN PRACTICE‼️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) October 13, 2022
Come check out the Terps Saturday morning! Doors open at 9 am! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/vcuNlUF1xk
Maryland men’s soccer will celebrate head coach Sasho Cirovski’s birthday during its game against Wisconsin.
A Friday Birthday bash! Giveaways:— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 13, 2022
600 party hats (w/ Sasho's face on it)
600 hand fans (w/ Sasho's face on it)
200 pieces of cake
200 scoops of Sasho's Crew Crunch
Plus BEER sold in the beer garden. See you Friday!
Maryland field hockey gave a sneak peek at another All-Access episode, this time starring senior Emma DeBerdine.
Fast. Exciting. BRILLIANT— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) October 13, 2022
Learn more about senior Emma DeBerdine in All-Access Episode 2 dropping soon... pic.twitter.com/sww1zBuW33
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa landed in PFF’s top 10 offensive players so far this season.
The top graded offensive players in the country through six weeks pic.twitter.com/CTU4xGSRK6— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2022
Maryland wrestling head coach Alex Clemsen recapped his team’s week at practice and set the table for the upcoming season.
First official week of practice underway and the season is fast approaching.— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) October 13, 2022
This week's Clemsen's Corner ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/x1T6e8FKBc
Loading comments...