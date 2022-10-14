 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 10.14: Maryland softball to kick off spring season at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
/ new
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

By Ryan Alonardo

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: a city known for its beaches, water sport and impressive resorts. It also plays host to the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. This event has been taking place since 2015 and is a premier season-opening tournament in college softball. During its time of running, the challenge has included a number of power conference teams. In the 2020 tournament, the Mexican Olympic team was added to the schedule.

Maryland softball will participate in the event’s first session from February 9-12, 2023. Thursday, the team announced its schedule for the event. Over the course of four days, the Terps will play Oregon, BYU, California Baptist, Oklahoma State and North Dakota State.

Last year, Maryland boasted a 29-23 overall record before its season ended with a 7-0 loss to fourth-seeded Michigan in the Big Ten tournament. The Terps’ fall season continues on Oct. 15 when they play Penn State in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball announced it will be holding an open practice this Saturday, Oct. 15.

Maryland men’s soccer will celebrate head coach Sasho Cirovski’s birthday during its game against Wisconsin.

Maryland field hockey gave a sneak peek at another All-Access episode, this time starring senior Emma DeBerdine.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa landed in PFF’s top 10 offensive players so far this season.

Maryland wrestling head coach Alex Clemsen recapped his team’s week at practice and set the table for the upcoming season.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...