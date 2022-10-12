Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Purdue recap and Indiana preview

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this week’s episode, the editors breakdown what went wrong for Maryland football in its 31-29 home loss to Purdue. Next, they give a big picture look at the Terps halfway through the season. Finally, they preview Saturday’s road game against Indiana.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland’s defense gave it a chance with three second-half turnovers against Purdue, but the offense could not capitalize. What went south for the offensive side of the ball?

Officiating issues were prevalent in the third straight Maryland game.

Resetting expectations for the Terps at the halfway point of the 2022 campaign.

Previewing Saturday’s matchup in Bloomington, Indiana.

Predictions for the game, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

