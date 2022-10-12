MM 10.12: Maryland punter Colton Spangler added to Ray Guy Award Watch List

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland senior punter Colton Spangler was added to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, it was announced Tuesday.

The annual award created in 2000 honors the nation’s best collegiate punter. Maryland has never had a punter win the award. Spangler is one of 63 FBS football players on the list.

Spangler currently ranks seventh in the nation in average punt yardage this season at 46.3. The Terps have been able to cover his punts very well, only allowing 43 return yards through six games.

Spangler is currently a part of a talented Maryland special teams group and is the holder for kicker Chad Ryland, who is widely considered an NFL prospect.

No. 2 Terps field hockey dominated Georgetown, 11-0, Tuesday afternoon. Read Damon Brooks Jr.’s recap here.

Jack Parry recapped former Maryland football stars’ performances in the NFL in this week’s edition of Terps in the NFL.

Maryland men’s and women’s basketball took the podium for Big Ten Media Day. Both head coaches spoke to the media as well as student-athletes Donta Scott, Jahmir Young, Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers.

Maryland football announced Octavian Smith, Jaishawn Barham, and Corey Dyches as its players of the week after its loss to Purdue Saturday.

Maryland men’s golf participated in the final round of the Purdue Fall Invitational, finishing in 13th place as a team.

Maryland men’s soccer celebrates 30 years of head coach Sasho Cirovski.