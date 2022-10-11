MM 10.11: Maryland football’s Jaishawn Barham named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Maryland football freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been one of the best true freshmen in the country this year, and this weekend he put it on full display.

In a crushing 31-29 loss to Purdue, Barham had two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five total tackles. The stellar performance earned him the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week award, the conference announced on Monday.

The four-star freshman out of District Heights, Maryland was the highest-rated recruit the Terps brought in last year. He has showcased his ability right away, with 34 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass breakup in 6 games this year.

Barham, who shared the award with Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton, is the third Terp to receive Big Ten honors this year and the second Maryland freshman to receive weekly conference honors after running back Roman Hemby won the award earlier this season.

Barham and the Terps look to bounce back this weekend when they travel to Bloomington, Indiana to face the Hoosiers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer standout defender Malikae Dayes was suspended for the Terps’ next game.

No. 2 Maryland field hockey will play Georgetown today at 4 p.m. You can read a preview for the match by Damon Brooks Jr.

Maryland volleyball beat Rutgers but lost to Illinois over the weekend. Jack Parry had the recap.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Big Ten media day will start at 9:30 a.m. today on the Big Ten Network.

Maryland men’s basketball will start its media day at 9:40 a.m.

Maryland men’s golf continues play at the Purdue Fall Invitational.

Maryland men’s lacrosse scrimmaged Cornell on Sunday, a rematch of the previous national championship game.