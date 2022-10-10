Maryland women’s soccer to be without star defender Malikae Dayes following one-game suspension

Maryland women’s soccer graduate defender Malikae Dayes, who has started all 13 games this season for the Terps and leads all players in minutes played, will miss Maryland’s matchup Thursday night against No. 16 Ohio State due to a one-game suspension.

Per NCAA rules, Dayes is subject to the one-game ban after receiving her fifth yellow card of the season during the 47th minute of Sunday’s loss to Penn State.

“When you lose a player like Millie it’s not good, but I’m confident that other players will step up for her because I know how much everyone respects her. But again, it’s another opportunity for her teammates to step up and see who wants that role right now for against Ohio State,” head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer said.

Sophomore Halle Johnson, freshman Tahirah Turnage and graduate Christa Waterman are likely to step up in Dayes’ absence.

With the Terps searching for a crucial second Big Ten win late in the season, Dayes’ presence Thursday will certainly be missed against the 8-2-3 Ohio State Buckeyes.