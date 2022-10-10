 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 10.10: Maryland men’s lacrosse star Eric Malever to miss 2023 season with leg injuries

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
/ new
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Photo by Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Maryland men’s lacrosse junior attackman Eric Malever will miss the 2023 season with leg injuries, Inside Lacrosse reported Sunday and a source confirmed to Testudo Times. According to the report, Malever suffered a torn ACL, torn MCL and broken tibia during a September practice.

The Terps had a scrimmage against Cornell on Sunday, and Malever obviously did not participate.

This upcoming spring would have been Malever’s third year as a Terp. He was an integral part of last spring’s national championship team. The Atlanta native finished the season with 26 goals and 22 assists; his 48 points ranked fifth on the team.

Malever was expected to be one of the Terps’ biggest offensive threats in 2023 and was certainly in line to receive conference and national honors. The Terps have plenty of offensive talent, but Malever is undeniably a massive loss for head coach John Tillman’s squad.

In other news

Maryland football suffered a devastating 31-29 home loss to Purdue on Saturday. Emmett Siegel had the game story and Sam Oshtry gave his three takeaways.

Colin McNamara had the coverage of Maryland men’s soccer’s 1-1 tie at Northwestern.

Andrew Chodes wrapped up Maryland women’s soccer’s frustrating 2-0 loss to Penn State.

Damon Brooks Jr. reviewed the weekend that was in Big Ten football.

Famous Maryland alum and comedian Larry David made his Maryland pride known at the football game Saturday.

Maryland football celebrated 50 years of Title IX Saturday with a jersey patch and signage around SECU Stadium.

Maryland athletics inducted its 2022 Hall of Fame class, and basketball legend Greivis Vasquez did his famous shimmy.

A couple former Maryland football teammates shared a special moment as NFL teammates Sunday.

Another Sunday, another star performance for former Maryland great and Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs.

Maryland football has already turned the page to next week’s matchup at Indiana.

Maryland women’s basketball is hosting a Halloween event at the XFINITY Center.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...