Maryland vs. Michigan State: How to watch Week 5 matchup

Maryland football (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will take the field for its second Big Ten game Saturday as it hosts the Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at “The Shell.”

Saturday will mark the debut of SECU Stadium, the new name for the Terps’ home field, which was previously named Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The university announced the partnership with SECU — pronounced “see-cue” — on Sept. 16. The deal between the parties is for 10 years and guarantees Maryland $11 million, $2.5 million of which will go toward the new basketball practice facility.

The Terps have struggled against Michigan State as a Big Ten member, owning a lowly 1-6 record against the Spartans since 2014. In the most recent meeting between the programs, Michigan State walked away with a 40-21 home victory on Nov. 13, 2021.

Though the Terps are rightful favorites after competing with No. 4 Michigan on the road in week four, they could have their hands full with the Spartans on a groggy day. AccuWeather projects that College Park will be hit with some rain and wind from Hurricane Ian.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 3-1 (7-6 in 2021)

Michigan State: 2-2 (11-2 in 2021)

All-time series: Michigan State leads, 10-2

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -7.5, O/U 58

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Oct. 1, 3:30 p.m. EDT; SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: FOX Sports 1 — Play-By-Play: Noah Eagle; Analyst: Mark Helfrich

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.