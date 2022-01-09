Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 23 Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball is back at home after a two-game road stretch and will welcome the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers to College Park as it looks for its first conference win of the season.

The Terps faced two challenging opponents in Iowa and Illinois, who boast two of the nation’s top scorers in Keegan Murray and Kofi Cockburn, respectively. The Terps fell to the Hawkeyes 80-75 and the Fighting Illini 76-64, keeping it close with both teams by holding the lead at halftime.

Now, Maryland’s next test is one of the country’s other top-three scorers— Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.

Wisconsin has won four straight including an upset win over No. 3 Purdue on Monday and most recently an 87-78 victory over Iowa.

