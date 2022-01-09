Game thread: No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Minnesota

No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball is back on the road to take on Minnesota and it is set to play Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Terps are coming off a statement victory over Penn State in which the Terps walked away with the 106-78 victory after falling to then-No. 8 Indiana in overtime.
The Golden Gophers are also coming off a win. Minnesota defeated Rutgers 62-49 on Thursday to advance to pick up its first conference win of the season.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
- No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Minnesota preview
- Three takeaways from No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball’s dominant win over Penn State
- No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball bounces back strong, pummels Penn State, 106-78
- Faith Masonius tears ACL, ruled out for the remainder of season for Maryland women’s basketball
- MM 1.6: Maryland women’s basketball’s Ashley Owusu, Angel Reese named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List
- Four takeaways from No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball overtime loss at No. 8 Indiana
- No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball falls to No. 8 Indiana in overtime, 70-63
- MM 12.31: Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese leads nation in offensive rebounds
- MM 12.28: Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers and Katie Benzan earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
- Three takeaways from No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball’s matinee rout of Coppin State
Loading comments...