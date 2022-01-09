How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 23 Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball will face the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday night in College Park. The Terps are in the midst of a two-game losing streak after defeat to Iowa and Illinois, both of which came on the road.

Maryland hasn’t won a game since taking down Brown on Dec. 30 in College Park and it sits with an 8-6 overall record. It's still looking for its first win in Big Ten play, while Wisconsin is off to an excellent start to the season. The Badgers have won 12 of their first 14 games and are winners of four straight. They hold a 3-1 conference record and have recently taken down then-No. 3 Purdue and Iowa.

Let’s take a brief look at the game against the Badgers, Maryland’s first opponent at home in 2022.

The numbers

Maryland: (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)

No. 23 Wisconsin: (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten)

All-time series: Wisconsin leads 11-7

Odds: Wisconsin -1 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Sunday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Cory Provus (Play-by-Play), Len Elmore (Analyst)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)

Stream: Watch Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

