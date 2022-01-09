How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 23 Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball will face the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday night in College Park. The Terps are in the midst of a two-game losing streak after defeat to Iowa and Illinois, both of which came on the road.
Maryland hasn’t won a game since taking down Brown on Dec. 30 in College Park and it sits with an 8-6 overall record. It's still looking for its first win in Big Ten play, while Wisconsin is off to an excellent start to the season. The Badgers have won 12 of their first 14 games and are winners of four straight. They hold a 3-1 conference record and have recently taken down then-No. 3 Purdue and Iowa.
Let’s take a brief look at the game against the Badgers, Maryland’s first opponent at home in 2022.
The numbers
Maryland: (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)
No. 23 Wisconsin: (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads 11-7
Odds: Wisconsin -1 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
How to watch and listen
Sunday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network — Cory Provus (Play-by-Play), Len Elmore (Analyst)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)
Stream: Watch Fox Sports
Catch up before the game
- Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 23 Wisconsin preview
- Maryland men’s basketball drops second straight game, falls to Illinois, 76-64
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Illinois
- Maryland men’s basketball desperately needs a spark from somewhere after road losses to Iowa, Illinois
- Maryland men’s basketball falls short against Iowa, 80-75
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Iowa
- Testudo Times Podcast: The Keegan Murray Show
- Breaking down Maryland men’s basketball’s conference schedule through January
This sponsored post was published according to our guiding principles.
Loading comments...