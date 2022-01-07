MM 1.7: Maryland men’s soccer’s Ben Bender signs Generation adidas contract with MLS, eligible for selection in MLS SuperDraft

Maryland men’s soccer midfielder Ben Bender inked a Generation adidas contract with Major League Soccer, the program revealed on Thursday afternoon. With the signing, Bender is now eligible to be selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, which will happen on Jan. 11.

“We are thrilled for Ben to have the opportunity to sign with MLS,” head coach Sasho Cirovski said in the press release. “Ben represented Maryland with class on and off the field during his time in College Park and has all the attributes necessary to succeed at the next level. He will follow in the footsteps of the great Terps that have flourished in MLS since the league’s inception.”

The sophomore has collected nine goals and five assists throughout his two seasons at Maryland with seven of those goals and all five of those assists coming during his impressive campaign this past season. Bender had a ton of accolades to go along with his season, including being named a 2021 United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and the 2021 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year. He was also named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team and the 2021 All-Big Ten First Team.

Bender is the first Maryland Generation adidas signee since Dayne St. Clair in 2019. Bender is just the 15th Terp in the history of the program to become a Maryland Generation Adidas signee.

In other news

Maryland football defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Maryland football defensive back Jordan Mosley declared for 2022 NFL Draft.

Maryland football defensive back Nick Cross declared for 2022 NFL Draft.

Maryland women’s soccer brought on Katie Ely onto the staff as an assistant coach. Ely will work primarily with the goalies, per the team’s press release.

Excited to have you in College Park Katie!



Read up on the newest edition for head coach @MegNemzer



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/541TfaQu2G

Maryland football senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, has been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Dreams to reality

Maryland men’s lacrosse is back to practicing in College Park ahead of its 2022 season.

ATTENTION



Lacrosse is back in College Park #BeTheBest

Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s Julian Reese had a picture shared on Twitter from when they were growing up.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Abby Bosco and Aurora Cordingley were ranked as top-15 transfers in women’s lacrosse by Inside Lacrosse.

TFW you're two of the top 15 transfers in women's lacrosse, according to @Inside_Lacrosse!

Abby Bosco Aurora Cordingley



Abby Bosco Aurora Cordingley pic.twitter.com/Dx9kig6T8w — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 6, 2022

Maryland wrestling is back in action as it will face Penn State on Friday in College Park.