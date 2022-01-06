Maryland football running back Tayon Fleet-Davis announces preparations for 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland football redshirt senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis announced that he will begin his preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft, per his Twitter.

Fleet-Davis was consistently listed as Maryland’s No. 1 running back throughout the 2021 season and he performed well. Helping Maryland to a 7-6 overall record, the running back led the team with 128 carries and 721 rushing yards. He also added eight touchdowns on the ground, five more than the next best running back on the roster.

Fleet-Davis was also a big factor in Maryland’s passing game and grew a solid rapport with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The Oxon Hill, Maryland native hauled in 32 receptions, the third-most on the team. His 305 receiving yards were easily a career-high and he added one receiving touchdown.

The dual-threat back originally came to the Maryland program as a three-star recruit and he appeared in six games as a freshman in 2017. After appearing in a combined 22 games in 2018 and 2019, Fleet-Davis played in just one game in 2020. He was thrust into a much larger offensive role in 2021 under head coach Michael Locksley in his redshirt senior season.

Fleet-Davis is the latest Terp to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Defensive backs Jordan Mosley and Nick Cross, as well as tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu and defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers are all getting set to put their names in the 2022 NFL Draft.