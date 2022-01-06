 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Illinois

Follow along as the team takes on the Fighting Illini in their second consecutive road matchup.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland men’s basketball is set to take on Illinois in its second consecutive road matchup of the week.

The Terps are coming off a close loss to Iowa in which Maryland started off slow, had the lead at halftime but ultimately struggled to contain the Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray who put up a career-high 35 points. The Terps lost that matchup, 80-75 and have a tall task ahead as they take on Kofi Cockburn and the Fighting Illini Thursday night in search of their first conference win of the season.

Illinois is coming off a 76-53 win over Minnesota and has yet to drop a conference matchup. The Fighting Illini’s only losses came against Marquette, Cincinnati and then-No. 11 Arizona.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

