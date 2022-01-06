Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Illinois

Maryland men’s basketball is set to take on Illinois in its second consecutive road matchup of the week.
The Terps are coming off a close loss to Iowa in which Maryland started off slow, had the lead at halftime but ultimately struggled to contain the Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray who put up a career-high 35 points. The Terps lost that matchup, 80-75 and have a tall task ahead as they take on Kofi Cockburn and the Fighting Illini Thursday night in search of their first conference win of the season.
Illinois is coming off a 76-53 win over Minnesota and has yet to drop a conference matchup. The Fighting Illini’s only losses came against Marquette, Cincinnati and then-No. 11 Arizona.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
