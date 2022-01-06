Game thread: No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Penn State

No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball looks to bounce back against Penn State after its first conference loss of the season when it fell to then-No. 8 Indiana in overtime.

Now, the Terps are set to take on Penn State and will have to do it without junior forward Faith Masonius who tore her ACL in the game against the Hoosiers. Maryland will look to advance to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

Penn State has not played in a game since Dec. 18 after having three consecutive games either canceled or postponed. It is 1-1 in conference play with a loss coming against Indiana and a win against Rutgers.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game