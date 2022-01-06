 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Penn State

New, 13 comments

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on their fourth conference opponent.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball looks to bounce back against Penn State after its first conference loss of the season when it fell to then-No. 8 Indiana in overtime.

Now, the Terps are set to take on Penn State and will have to do it without junior forward Faith Masonius who tore her ACL in the game against the Hoosiers. Maryland will look to advance to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

Penn State has not played in a game since Dec. 18 after having three consecutive games either canceled or postponed. It is 1-1 in conference play with a loss coming against Indiana and a win against Rutgers.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...