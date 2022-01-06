Maryland football defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland football defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers announced via Instagram that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The senior finished the 2021 season with 33 tackles, 20 solo ones and 4.5 tackles for loss. His tackles for loss came against West Virginia, Kent State, Iowa and Michigan State. Rogers also recovered a fumble against West Virginia in the first game of the season that was forced by linebacker Branden Jennings who entered the transfer portal.

Rogers started in 12 games and played in all 13 this season. He traveled to New York with the team to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. In that matchup against Virginia Tech, Rogers recorded four total tackles, three of them being solo ones.

In 2017, during his freshman season, Rogers did not see game action and came back in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. From there, his playing time continued to increase and during the abbreviated 2020 season, Rogers had a strong performance against Minnesota at the end of October. In that game, Rogers tallied a career-high seven tackles, five solo ones.

Rogers now joins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu as well as defensive backs Nick Cross and Jordan Mosley in declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.