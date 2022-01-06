MM 1.6: Maryland women’s basketball’s Ashley Owusu, Angel Reese named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Ashley Owusu and sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese are two of 15 players who were named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List on Wednesday.

Owusu was also on the preseason list after a strong sophomore campaign. Last season, the guard’s performance of 17.9 points per game and 5.9 assists earned Owusu the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the nation’s top shooting guard as well as All-Big Ten First Team honors and All-America honors from multiple sources including AP. This season, she is averaging 16.1 points and 3.9 assists through 14 games.

Unlike Owusu, Reese was not named to the preseason list and is a new addition to the midseason one.

Reese missed 14 games last season due to a foot injury however, her performance on the court earned her a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team following the 2020-21 season. As a sophomore, Reese stepped into a starting role with guard Diamond Miller being considered day-to-day earlier in the season with a knee injury. Reese is averaging a double-double with 18.4 points and 10.6 boards per game. Her 5.2 offensive rebounds per game lead the nation.

The award will be presented in April after the NCAA Tournament and may be given to someone who is not on the list.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese announced Faith Masonius would be out for the season due to an ACL tear.

Maryland football defensive backs Nick Cross and Jordan Mosley announced they would declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Maryland football wide receiver DeJuan Ellis announced he will enter the transfer portal.

Dylan Spilko previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s matchup with Illinois.

Ian Decker previewed Maryland women’s basketball’s matchup with Penn State.

Listen to the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland gymnastics’ Audrey Barber and Reese McClure are on the Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch list.

Maryland women’s basketball has three players currently on its roster who have hit the 1,000-point mark.

Maryland men’s basketball is getting set for its matchup against Illinois.

Maryland men’s basketball celebrated former Terp Jalen Smith’s recent NBA performance.

Maryland men’s lacrosse is getting ready for its season.

Maryland women’s lacrosse showed off Emily Sterling’s skills in goal.

Maryland wrestling shared its latest rankings.