How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Illinois

Maryland men’s basketball will stay on the road to face Illinois on Thursday night.

The Terps are coming off an 80-75 loss to Iowa on the road in what was their first true road game of the season. Iowa forward Keegan Murray was relentless offensively, piling on 35 points in Maryland’s fifth loss of the season. Maryland is now 8-5 on the year, but still winless in Big Ten play after two conference games.

Let’s take a brief look at the game against the Fighting Illini, Maryland’s third Big Ten opponent of the season.

The numbers

Maryland: (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Illinois: (10-3, 3-0 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 12-6

Odds: Illinois -11.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Thursday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. ET, State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

TV: ESPN2 — Brian Custer (Play-by-Play), Jon Crispin (Analyst)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)

Stream: Watch ESPN

Catch up before the game

This sponsored post was published according to our guiding principles.