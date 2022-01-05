 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maryland football wide receiver DeJuan Ellis enters transfer portal

Ellis transferred to the program from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2019 season.

By Dylan Spilko
Courtesy of Twitter (@DeJuanEllisll)

Maryland football wide receiver DeJuan Ellis announced that he is in the transfer portal, he revealed on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior wideout failed to record a stat during the 2021 season after appearing in four of Maryland’s five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020. In that season, he caught just one pass for seven yards.

Hailing from Accokeek, Maryland, Ellis began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech in 2018, but he redshirted that year. Then one year later, Ellis transferred to Maryland and sat out due to NCAA transfer rules.

Maryland’s wide receiver group was fairly set in stone this season, even with the injuries to Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones in the middle of the season. Ellis was behind some of Maryland’s senior wideouts on the depth chart and as a result, didn't see time on the field in 2021.

Ellis joins wide receivers Brian Cobbs, Carlos Carriere, Darryl Jones and Nick DeGennaro, who all entered the transfer portal since Maryland came away with a win in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Terps will flaunt a strong wide receiver group next year, with Demus, Rakim Jarrett and Florida transfer Jacob Copeland leading the way in 2022.

