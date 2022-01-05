Maryland football defensive back Jordan Mosley declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland football defensive back Jordan Mosley announced via Instagram that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The senior finished the 2021 season with a team-high 83 tackles. Mosley also broke up eight passes and forced one fumble. His senior campaign earned him an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Mosley recorded a career-high 13 tackles against then-No. 22 Penn State, nine of those being solo tackles, another career-high.

During the 2021 season, Mosley also recorded half a sack, broke up eight passes and forced one fumble against Illinois. His season-high in pass breakups came against Indiana in which he recorded two.

The Havertown, Pennsylvania Native played in all but two games during his time at Maryland and both came in 2018 during his freshman season against then-No. 23 Texas and then-No. 19 Iowa.

Mosley now joins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu and defensive back Nick Cross in declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.