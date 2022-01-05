Maryland football defensive back Nick Cross declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Maryland football defensive back Nick Cross will forgo his senior season with the program to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he revealed on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

If God is with you..who can be against you?



Thank you Maryland❤️ pic.twitter.com/zAghKcjRLG — Nick Cross™️ (@Nick_Cross26) January 5, 2022

Cross has been one of the most talented defensive backs on Maryland’s roster in recent years. He had a career year in 2021 for the Terps under head coach Michael Locksley, registering career-highs in tackles with 66 and interceptions with three. Cross also totaled four pass breakups, three sacks and forced two fumbles this season.

This season, Cross’ interceptions came against West Virginia, Illinois and Michigan State.

Cross was named as an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection after helping Maryland to a 7-6 overall record and a win in the Pinstripe Bowl against the Hokies. He recorded a sack, forced a fumble and had three tackles in Maryland’s Pinstripe Bowl.

The Maryland native’s career in College Park started when he appeared in all 12 games as a freshman in 2019, after joining the program as a four-star recruit. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019 and 2020 and has been a staple on Maryland’s defense.

Cross is the third Maryland player to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu were the other two players to have their sights set on the NFL Draft.