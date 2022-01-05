Testudo Times Podcast: The Keegan Murray Show

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the crew talks about Maryland football’s latest players that have gone into the transfer portal. They also discuss Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Brown and the most recent road loss to Iowa, in which the Terps lost by five. They then look at the upcoming Illinois matchup and offer some score predictions.

On this episode:

Maryland football’s latest players to enter the transfer portal.

Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Brown.

A look at Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Iowa and what went wrong late in the game.

What changed in the first half against the Hawkeyes?

Will the Terps’ depth scoring improve?

How will Qudus Wahab and Julian Reese fare against Kofi Cockburn?

A look at the matchup against Illinois and predictions.

