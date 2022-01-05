MM 1.5: Maryland wrestling’s Kyle Cochran named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Maryland wrestling’s senior captain Kyle Cochran was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday, sharing the award with Rutgers’ Greg Bulsack.

This past weekend, Cochran went 5-0 at the 2022 Southern Scuffle to claim the title in the 184-pound division. His wins in the event’s quarterfinals, semifinals and finals came against the No. 15, 14 and 13 ranked wrestlers in the division, respectively. Cochran entered the event ranked No. 32 by InterMat.

Cochran dominated his opponents in the Southern Scuffle, gathering over 11 minutes of riding time, including over two minutes in all of his final three matches. In his final three matches, Cochran’s defense was spectacular and he didn’t allow a single offensive point. He now holds an 11-match winning streak. Cochran’s last loss came on Nov. 7 against Pittsburgh’s James Lledo, who he defeated 4-0 in a rematch at the teams’ dual on Nov. 22.

Cochran also received recognition from USA Wrestling, which named him their Athlete of the Week following his title. The last Maryland wrestler to be named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week was current graduate student and 197-pounder Jaron Smith, who was given the honor on Feb. 18, 2020.

In other news

Matt Levine wrote about how the former Terps in the NFL performed in Week 17.

Dylan Spilko wrote about Maryland football linebacker Deshawn Holt entering the transfer portal and his three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Iowa.

Lauren Rosh wrote about Maryland football wide receiver Nick DeGennaro entering the transfer portal.

Maryland men’s basketball senior guard Eric Ayala has been playing at a high level on the offensive end in the team’s last four games.

EA is scoring it. Last four games:



20.0 PPG

50.2% FG

45.8% 3FG



Back on Thursday at Illinois pic.twitter.com/R74HgMjnnZ — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 4, 2022

Maryland football shared a video from the team’s trip to the Pinstripe Bowl in New York.

Took a trip to NYC.

Took the next step.



The Pinstripe Bowl Vlog. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/6Z3HJCXOO4 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 4, 2022

Maryland Track & Field is back in the weight room in preparation for their upcoming season.

Maryland gymnastics had senior Audrey Barber and junior Reese McClure named Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch. This is the fifth time Barber has been named to the list and McClure’s first following her breakout 2021 season.