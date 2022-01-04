Maryland football linebacker Deshawn Holt announces he will enter the transfer portal

Maryland football redshirt sophomore Deshawn Holt will enter the transfer portal, he announced over Instagram on Tuesday evening.

Holt played in eight of Maryland’s 13 games in 2021, adding 15 tackles and two sacks, both of which came in the first two games of the season. The Waldorf, Maryland native tallied two solo tackles in the Terps’ Pinstripe Bowl victory over Virginia Tech on Dec. 29. Holt had a season-high of two quarterback hits against the Hokies.

Holt was a former three-star recruit and he still has three years of eligibility remaining. His first season with Maryland came in 2019 when he was a freshman and he played two games that season. Then as a redshirt freshman in 2020, he appeared in all five games and started two of those at linebacker.

One of Holt’s best performances of this season came against Illinois. In the win, Holt registered a season-high four tackles, three of which were solo.

Holt is the latest linebacker to leave Maryland’s program through the transfer portal. Freshman Branden Jennings transferred to Kansas State, while former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis went to UCF.