Maryland football wide receiver Nick DeGennaro announces he will enter transfer portal

Maryland football sophomore Nick DeGennaro announced via Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

The wide receiver, originally from Staten Island, New York, appeared in four games during the 2020 season as a freshman and had three catches for 42 yards.

He did not record a stat during the 2021 season while dealing with an injury his sophomore year.

However, ahead of Maryland's matchup against Michigan, head coach Michael Locksley praised the wideout’s work ethic.

“One of the guys that really jumped out probably in the last week for us, starting to play a little bit more on special teams is Nick DeGennaro,” Locksley said in November. “Nick has been kind of bouncing back and forth between our scout team and then helping us with... I think a broken finger, broken hand for quite a few months... we finally got the cast off about a week and a half ago. So he’s one that really kind of has jumped out in practice and his approach.”

DeGennaro marks the fourth wide receiver on the team to enter the portal since Maryland won the Pinstripe Bowl. Prior to DeGennaro, Carlos Carriere, Darryl Jones and Brian Cobbs all announced their intentions to enter the portal as well.

Maryland’s wide receiver room is set to be quite full next season with senior Dontay Demus Jr. returning for a fifth. Sophomore Rakim Jarrett who lead the team with 62 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns is also expected to return for the Terps. Maryland also picked up former Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland who had a team-high 41 catches, 642 yards and four touchdowns. Maryland will also be added two four-star incoming freshmen to the position group in Shaleak Knotts and Octavian Smith Jr.