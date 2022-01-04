MM 1.4: Maryland wrestling’s Kyle Cochran wins 184-pound bracket at 2022 Southern Scuffle

Maryland wrestling 184-pounder Kyle Cochran won the 2022 Southern Scuffle Title in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sunday. Cochran won five matches in a row to capture the title, including a 6-4 semifinal win over Virginia Tech’s 14th-ranked Hunter Bolen and a 4-1 victory in the championship round over Cornell’s Jon Loew, ranked No. 13 in the nation.

He had over two minutes of riding time in both matches, with almost three minutes in his match against Bolen.

Cochran, a redshirt senior, entered the competition ranked No. 32 in the country by InterMat and continued to impress. Cochran is currently on an 11-match winning streak and has defeated his last three ranked opponents without allowing an offensive point. He was one of only three Big Ten wrestlers to win the 2022 Southern Scuffle Title.

Two Maryland wrestlers placed at the 2022 Southern Scuffle, Cochran at 184 pounds and graduate Jaron Smith at 197 pounds. Smith made it to the seventh-place bout, where he pinned Minnesota’s Garrett Joles. Maryland finished the event in 13th place with 43 points overall.

The Terps will look to build off their strong showing when they host Penn State in College Park on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

In other news

Lauren Rosh wrote about the announcement from Maryland Athletics that covers the newly placed COVID-19 for indoor sporting events moving forward.

Dylan Spilko shared his piece on Maryland football defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ben Dickson shared his four takeaways from No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to then-No. 8 Indiana.

Maryland women’s basketball dropped to No. 10 in the AP Poll after falling to Indiana.

Maryland women’s basketball (10-4) falls to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll.



Despite the overtime loss at Indiana, the Terps remain in the top-10. All of Maryland’s losses have come to teams ranked in this week’s top-six. — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) January 3, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball’s game against Wisconsin will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 and will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

JUST IN: Our game against Wisconsin on Sunday at XFINITY Center will tip off at 7:30 PM.



The game will air on the @BigTenNetwork. https://t.co/s3qF9bQkKQ — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 3, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll for the fourth time this season. Reese had a dominant performance at No. 8 Indiana on Sunday, recording her eighth double-double of the season.

Angel Reese is on the Big Ten POTW Honor Roll for the fourth time this season



22 points, 12 boards, 3 blocks at No. 8 Indiana Sunday

Eighth double-double this season #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/nUvpav9yDq — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 3, 2022

Maryland senior defensive lineman Ami Finau announced that he will return for the 2022 season. Finau was an honorable mention on the 2021 All-Big Ten Team.

Maryland football senior defensive lineman Ami Finau, who recorded 40 tackles and one sack in 2021, will return to the program next season. https://t.co/cJoL9yGpD1 — Dylan Spilko (@DylanSpilko) January 3, 2022

Phoenix Suns forward and former Maryland men’s basketball star Jalen Smith had a huge dunk over Mason Plumlee that landed at No. 4 on the SportsCenter Top Ten.

Maryland football shared a full recap of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl in which the Terps collected a 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech.