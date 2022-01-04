Terps in the NFL: J.C. Jackson’s all-around game helps New England clinch playoff berth

New England Patriots star cornerback and Pro Bowl selection J.C. Jackson had one of his more all-around performances of this season on Sunday, en route to a 50-10 victory over Jacksonville that helped the Patriots clinch a playoff berth.

Jackson totaled four tackles, along with a tackle for loss, an interception, and a pass deflection. It was his eighth interception this season, which is second in the NFL behind Dallas’ Trevon Diggs, and his 22nd pass deflection, which leads the league.

Right before halftime, Jackson jumped the passing lane of a pass that was intended from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin and picked the throw off. It was his first interception since Week 12.

Jackson’s four total tackles was his most in a game this season since Week Eight and it was just his second tackle for loss this season. He has recorded a pass deflection in every game since Week Nine and has totaled 12 in that span.

Jackson has set a new career-high in tackles (54), solo tackles (42), pass deflections (22), tackles for loss (2), forced fumbles (1) and is currently one interception shy of tying his career-high of nine from last season.

Jackson began his collegiate career at Florida and then played at Riverside Community College at the JuCo level before starring for the Terrapins. He went undrafted in 2018 and has risen to NFL stardom as one of the league’s best defensive backs and ball hawks.

Jackson, a champion of Super Bowl LIII, and the Patriots have a chance to win the AFC East with a win at Miami next week and a Buffalo loss to the Jets. Jackson has had a remarkable career in just his fourth season in the NFL, but this season is poised to be his most special year individually speaking.

Other performers

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson was given more touches on Sunday against Tampa Bay after fellow running back Michael Carter left the game with a concussion and Tevin Coleman and Samaje Perine were inactive. Johnson made the most of his extra opportunities and ran the ball five times for 35 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 47 yards on four targets. It was his second rushing touchdown and fourth total touchdown this season, as well as the fifth total touchdown of his career. Johnson and the Jets nearly did the unthinkable and upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they fell short with a last-minute Tom Brady touchdown. It was the Jets’ fifth loss this season that was within one possession. Johnson and New York will finish the season next week against Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs helped his squad clinch a spot in the playoffs on Sunday against Atlanta. Diggs caught five passes for 52 yards on nine targets. The Bills defeated Atlanta, 29-15, and would clinch the AFC East title with a win over the Jets next week. The two-time Pro Bowl wideout is currently sixth in the NFL in targets (150), tied-seventh in receiving touchdowns (9), eighth in receiving yards (1,144), and 10th in receptions (94). He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards last season. On Sunday, Diggs wore special designed cleats that honored the life of Hall of Fame NFL head coach, broadcaster, and late legend John Madden after he passed away at the age of 85 last week.