MM 1.31: Maryland track and field’s Caleb Dean, Angel Nkwonta each break program record at Kentucky Rod McCravy Invite

When Maryland track and field participated in the Rod McCravy Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky this weekend, junior Caleb Dean broke the program’s record in the 60m dash while graduate student Angel Nkwonta broke Maryland’s record in the women’s weight throw.

Dean’s time of 6.68s moved him into the No. 1 spot in the record books.

The junior happened to break the record he tied for the event just one day before with a time of 6.73s in the 60m dash. Dean’s personal best in the event prior to this weekend was set in February 2020 at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite. His previous time for the 60m was 6.95s.

Nkwonta set her record on Saturday with a distance of 21.69m in the weight throw, breaking her previous program record.

Track and field will be back in action Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Dr. Sanders Invite at the New York Armory.

In other news

Maryland men’s lacrosse beat reporter Emmett Siegel previewed the team’s upcoming season.

Sam Oshtry shared three takeaways from yesterday’s Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Indiana.

No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball picked up a win against Penn State and Ben Dickson shared three takeaways from the matchup.

A few Terps are headed to the Super Bowl.

FUNK!



Congrats to @jakefunk34 on making the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/hcxttfCU8g — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 31, 2022

Maryland tennis fell against VCU this weekend.

Final from Richmond.



Back at it Sunday Feb. 6, against George Washington and George Mason #TennisTerps pic.twitter.com/8OorKfr7Ql — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) January 29, 2022

Maryland baseball welcomed back some former Terps this weekend ahead of the season.

Always great to have former Terps back home in College Park! #DirtyTerps #Family pic.twitter.com/yMgAPxWVlB — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) January 30, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is prepping for the upcoming season by scrimmaging with alum.

Terps vs. Terps



No better way to tune up for the season than a scrimmage against the best alums in the country!#OATAAT pic.twitter.com/vGKnGiMnAB — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 30, 2022

Alum Huddle



“Terps on three!” pic.twitter.com/Ma1CSfCKn2 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 30, 2022