Game thread: Maryland women’s basketball vs. Penn State

Maryland women’s basketball is back on the road to take on Penn State for the second time this season.

The first time these two teams met this season, Maryland walked away with the 106-78 victory. Most recently, the Terps have won two in a row against Northwestern and Rutgers after dropping two consecutive games.

Penn State has dropped three in a row to Wisconsin, a ranked Iowa team and Michigan State.

Catch up before the game

