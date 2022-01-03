Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball will look to extend its win streak to four as it travels to Iowa City, Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes.

The Terps most recently defeated then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 followed by a win over Lehigh on Dec. 28 and a victory over Brown two days later. The will be Maryland’s first true road game of the season as it has just played at the Xfinity Center, the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship and at Barclays Center for the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Iowa has also won three in a row after defeating Utah State, Southeastern Louisiana and Western Illinois.

Both the Terps and Hawkeyes are searching for their first conference win.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game