MM 1.3: Maryland men’s and women’s track and field indoor season to begin in two weeks

Maryland men’s and women’s track and field teams will begin their indoor season on Jan. 15 at the Nittany Lion Challenge, according to a University of Maryland Athletics press release.

The Terps will look to their veterans to carry the program to success this season.

Graduate student Angel Nkwonta won the shot put (16.75m) and the weight throw (20.62m) at the Nittany Lion Opener at the start of the 2021 indoor season. Nkwonta also competed at the 2021 Big Ten Indoor Championships and NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships. Senior Kaithon McDonald earned second place in the high jump (2.07m) at the 2021 Nittany Lion Opener. Junior Caleb Dean won the 60H (7.89) at the 2021 Big Ten Indoor Invitational.

Following the Nittany Lion Challenge, the Terps will compete at the Penn State National Open (Jan. 22-23) and the Kentucky Rod McCravy Invite (Jan. 28-29).

Maryland will then compete at the Dr. Sanders Invite (Feb. 4-5) and The Virginia Tech Challenge (Feb 18-19). The program will round out its February slate at the 2022 Indoor Big Ten Indoor Championship meet (Feb. 25-26).

