How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball is riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak as it travels to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road on Monday night. The matchup will be the Terps’ first true road game of the season. The only times that Maryland has played away from College Park were in the Bahamas and in Brooklyn, New York.

The Terps have recaptured some of their early-season winning ways with wins over a few beatable opponents. It started with Maryland taking down then-No. 20 Florida by two, then victories over Lehigh and Brown extended the current winning streak to three.

Maryland stands at 8-4 on the season and interim head coach Danny Manning owns a 2-1 record while leading the program heading into Monday’s matchup.

Let’s take a brief look at the game against the Hawkeyes, Maryland’s second Big Ten opponent of the season so far.

The numbers

Maryland: (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa: (10-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 7-5

Odds: Iowa -7.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

How to watch and listen

Monday, Jan. 3, 9 p.m. ET, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network - Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Brian Butch (Analyst)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)

Stream: Watch Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

