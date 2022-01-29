Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Indiana

Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center after defeating Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Terps have now won two conference games in a row after picking up victories against then-No. 17 Illinois at home and the Scarlet Knights on the road. The Terps will look to win three in a row in conference play for the first time all season when it faces the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday afternoon.

After falling to Michigan at home, Indiana bounced back just a few days later picking up a 74-57 win over Penn State most recently.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game