Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Indiana

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Hoosiers.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center after defeating Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Terps have now won two conference games in a row after picking up victories against then-No. 17 Illinois at home and the Scarlet Knights on the road. The Terps will look to win three in a row in conference play for the first time all season when it faces the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday afternoon.

After falling to Michigan at home, Indiana bounced back just a few days later picking up a 74-57 win over Penn State most recently.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

