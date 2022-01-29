How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Indiana

Maryland men’s basketball has won two consecutive games for the first time in 2022 and it will have a chance to make it three on Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Terps are coming off wins against then-No. 17 Illinois and Rutgers. The latter was the more recent victory as they came away with an eight-point road win on the road this past Tuesday. Guards Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell chipped in with a combined 45 points in the Terps’ third Big Ten win of the season.

With 11 wins in 20 games played, Maryland will now look to keep climbing up the Big Ten standings with a home matchup against Indiana.

Let’s take a brief look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten)

Indiana: (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten)

All-time series: Indiana leads 9-8

Odds: Indiana -1 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: FOX — Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Jim Jackson (Analyst)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)

Stream: Watch Fox Sports

