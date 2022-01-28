 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MM 1.28: Grace Griffin and Tori Barretta named Maryland women’s lacrosse captains

New, 5 comments

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland women’s lacrosse fifth-year seniors Grace Griffin and Tori Barretta were named captains for the 2022 season on Thursday.

This is Griffin’s third time serving as captain, the first Terp ever to do so. She was named an Inside Lacrosse preseason All-American this year. The midfielder has 106 goals and 41 assists in her career.

Barretta started all 17 games on defense last season, earning an All-Big Ten Tournament Team selection. She was second on the team in caused turnovers and fourth on the team in ground balls last season.

The Terps will open the season at Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 12.

In other news

No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball took down Rutgers, 72-55

List to the latest edition of the Testudo Times Podcast: Redemption at Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball recapped its win over Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball’s game against Indiana on Saturday will be a whiteout.

Relive every Maryland football touchdown from the 2021 season.

Maryland men’s lacrosse is counting the days until the season begins.

Maryland wrestling is getting ready for its matchup against Wisconsin set for tomorrow.

The Maryland softball season is quickly approaching.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...