MM 1.28: Grace Griffin and Tori Barretta named Maryland women’s lacrosse captains

Maryland women’s lacrosse fifth-year seniors Grace Griffin and Tori Barretta were named captains for the 2022 season on Thursday.

This is Griffin’s third time serving as captain, the first Terp ever to do so. She was named an Inside Lacrosse preseason All-American this year. The midfielder has 106 goals and 41 assists in her career.

Barretta started all 17 games on defense last season, earning an All-Big Ten Tournament Team selection. She was second on the team in caused turnovers and fourth on the team in ground balls last season.

The Terps will open the season at Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 12.

Best friends

Leaders





No better pair to lead us this year than Tori & Grace! pic.twitter.com/U2ZyJCcFUZ — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 27, 2022

