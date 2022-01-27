Rainelle Jones and Maddie Naumann announce their returns to Maryland volleyball for next season

After 6-foot-5 middle blocker Anastasia Russ decided to transfer to Maryland from the University of Pittsburgh earlier this season, the Terps were greeted with even more good news today.

Graduate students Rainelle Jones and Maddie Naumann announced their plans to return to College Park for a fifth season.

At middle blocker, Jones proved to be one of the nation’s best, averaging 1.94 kills per set, a .266 hitting percentage, and 1.73 blocks per set, by far the most in the country. With the addition of Russ and foreseeable improvement of junior middle blocker Laila Ricks, the Terps frontline will be a tough one to score on.

Jones continues to cement her family’s legacy at Maryland, following in her father’s footsteps, Thomas “Speedy” Jones, who played basketball for the Terps from 1984-87.

Naumann, a defensive specialist, only appeared in 10 sets for the Terps last year, tallying seven digs, one assist and one service ace. Despite few appearances, her impact is unquestioned within the locker room. Head coach Adam Hughes expressed his overwhelming excitement to have her back via Twitter.

Maddie is great representation of a true Student-Athlete. She's crushing classes I can't even comprehend and is a huge part of our @MDMadeTerps community. Thrilled she's coming back and can't wait to get in the gym with her next week! https://t.co/HlpBzaDX0s — Adam Hughes (@AdamNHughes) January 26, 2022

The return of Jones and Naumann keeps Maryland in the hunt for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005 as it recorded its best record in 11 years last season.