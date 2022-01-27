Testudo Times Podcast: Redemption at Rutgers

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the crew talks about Maryland men’s basketball’s latest stretch which has consisted of two straight wins. The editors go over Maryland’s upset win over then-No. 17 Illinois and the road victory against Rutgers.

All of that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Looking at Maryland men’s basketball’s win over No. 17 Illinois

How did the Terps’ bigs perform with no Kofi Cockburn in the lineup?

Examining Donta Scott’s last two performances and what changed

How strong of a win was the one against Illinois?

Maryland’s eight-point road victory over Rutgers to move to 11-9 and 3-6 in Big Ten play

Takeaways from Fatts Russell’s solid effort against the Scarlet Knights

Is Maryland’s backcourt transitioning to what many thought it would be earlier in the season?

Which win was more critical for the Terps to capture: Illinois or Rutgers?

