MM 1.27: Audrey Barber becomes fifth all-time leading scorer in Maryland gymnastics history

Maryland senior gymnast Audrey Barber became the fifth-highest career scorer in program history after her performance against Rutgers Saturday. With an all-around score of 39.150, Barber rose her career scoring mark to 1800.80, passing Brandi George for fifth all-time. In her career, Barber has competed in the all-around 37 times.

With nine regular season meets remaining, Barber would only have to average an all-around score of 26.480 to break Rachel Martinez’s program record of 2039.100 career points. She has consistently been rising in Maryland gymnastics’ record books, breaking the freshman record with an uneven bars score of 9.925 and setting the program record with an uneven bars score of 9.950 as a junior in 2020.

A native of Temple Hills, Maryland, Barber has twice been named to the All-Big Ten first team and once named to the second team. She has also qualified for an NCAA regional three times in her career. According to a release from May, when Barber opted to return for a fifth and final season in 2022, head coach Brett Nelligan said “Audrey has already accomplished so much in her gymnastics career and now she has a chance to cement herself as one of the all time greats in Maryland Gymnastics history.”

Barber and the Terrapins will host No. 7 Minnesota on Sunday, January 30 at noon. They will look for their first Big Ten victory, defeating Pitt and Long Island before falling to Rutgers in their conference opener.

In other news

Ian Decker previewed Maryland women’s basketball's matchup against Rutgers.

Lauren Rosh shared three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Rutgers.

Senior guard Eric Ayala moved into fifth place all-time for career threes made by a Maryland men’s basketball player.

200 threes in program history:



Juan Dixon, @greivisvasquez, @AnthonyCowanJr, Mike Jones (who), @EA_Glo.



He did it with this absolute bomb. pic.twitter.com/wrVT4HQuHl — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 26, 2022

Maryland track and field released their 2022 outdoor schedule, starting on Mar. 19 with the Maryland Invitational.

Our 2022 outdoor schedule is here‼️



The season begins on March 19th in College Park! #KeepUp



More:https://t.co/npnGC4H4ey — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) January 26, 2022

Maryland track and field will travel to Lexington, Kentucky for the Kentucky Rod McCravy Invite on Jan. 28 and 29.

Maryland wrestling will host No. 7 Wisconsin on Jan. 28 and No. 4 Michigan on Jan. 30.

Back to The Pav this weekend for a pair of Big Ten duals. Can't wait to see you there. #TurtlePower https://t.co/tAznwGi0hI — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 26, 2022

Incoming Maryland women’s soccer freshman Kelsey Smith was named a 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-American.

All-American



Congrats to incoming freshman Kelsey Smith, who was formally honored as a 2021 @UnitedCoaches All-American earlier this month! https://t.co/bvxutXmyd5 — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) January 26, 2022

Maryland field hockey will have its 7v7 play days on April 3 and April 9.

Save the date for our 7v7 play days! pic.twitter.com/3Hfyf1sK5J — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) January 26, 2022

Check out the full highlights from Maryland men’s basketball’s win at Rutgers Tuesday night.

Our most threes of the year.



The full highlights of a big road dub. pic.twitter.com/OrRpLmxOaE — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 26, 2022

We thrived on both ends last night.



Big time effort on the road. pic.twitter.com/RKgTop0NOw — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 26, 2022

Watch the highlights from Maryland gymnastics’ Saturday meet against Rutgers.

Season-high, Pride, and being at home. Nothing like it.



Your Rutgers recap ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/l0dUHOY36g — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 26, 2022

Maryland men’s and women’s golf went in front of the camera ahead of their spring seasons.

Maryland men’s lacrosse released season ticket packages for the 2022 season. The No. 2 ranked Terrapins kick off their season on Feb. 5 when they host High Point.

The best home environment in college lacrosse lives here ⤵️



Let's fill "The Shell" in 2022



TICKETS ️➡️ https://t.co/c2QuCpAZiW pic.twitter.com/LsTVcNglHz — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) January 26, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared its second episode of “Thumbs Up!”

Don't guess the wrong word ⛔️



! :



Aiden Peduzzi and Emily Sterling join Maddie and Chrissy to play Danger Word! pic.twitter.com/uFdQyGCYR3 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 26, 2022

In her last four games, Maryland women’s basketball forward Chloe Bibby has led the team with 16 points per game and has shot over 50% from the field.

On Jan. 26, 2020 Jalen Smith put the team on his back and led the Terps to a victory at Indiana with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

1/26/20: Stix owned Assembly Hall



29 points

10-14 FG

4-6 3PG

11 rebounds



A great Terp. pic.twitter.com/QKrwFNsyMJ — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 26, 2022

The Terps community wished former Maryland and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith a happy birthday.