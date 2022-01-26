MM 1.26: Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese named to Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore Angel Reese, the Terps’ leading scorer, has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year 2022 Watch List, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Reese is one of 15 total players to be placed on the watch list. Northwestern’s Veronica Burton is the only other player from the Big Ten named to the list.

The forward/guard has been one of the main contributors on both ends of the floor all season for head coach Brenda Frese. Reese averages a double-double with team-highs in points per game (17.4) and rebounds per game (10.6). Along with offense, Reese’s defense has set her apart from the rest of the pack.

She leads the program in blocks with 18 in 19 games played. The next closest Terp to her block total is redshirt junior forward Mimi Collins, who has nine blocks. Reese is also first on the team with 36 steals, nine more than the next best player as well.

With Reese’s efforts, Maryland has captured 13 wins in 19 games and a 5-3 conference record. The Terps have dropped two of their last three games, though both of those defeats came against two strong Big Ten opponents in Michigan and Ohio State. Maryland will next play Rutgers on Thursday night in College Park.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball picked up a win over Rutgers on the road Tuesday night.

Matt Levine wrote about how the Terps in the NFL performed in the Divisional Round.

Maryland men’s lacrosse was named the No. 2 program in the nation by Inside Lacrosse.

Maryland senior gymnast Audrey Barber is now the fifth all-time scorer in program history after her performance against Rutgers.

... ✨



With her performance this past Saturday, @Audrey_Barb17 is now the 5️⃣th All-Time leading scorer of the Maryland Gymnastics program.#GymTerps pic.twitter.com/n0KxsHth0F — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 25, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball shared some highlights from its win over Northwestern.

Maryland men’s basketball will celebrate the 2002 National Championship team at the end of February.

Party like it's 2002!



We will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the 2002 National Championship and welcome back the team to XFINITY Center on 2.27.22! https://t.co/4rZFMybmsp — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 25, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s season is rapidly approaching.

Out of the shadows, into the light ✨



We are BACK in 11 days #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/kpLYGigOHD — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) January 25, 2022

Maryland wrestling’s redshirt senior Kyle Cochran is nearing the top-10 for the 184-pounders on the Intermat/Flo rankings, while graduate Jaron Smith is still ranked out of the 197-pound wrestlers.

Cochran Continues Climbing



Kyle up to 11 at 184-pounds in the latest @InterMat rankings as Jaron stays steady at 197-pounds. #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/X3S5MbAPyR — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 25, 2022

Maryland’s softball’s first game, which will be against No. 23 Tennessee on Feb. 11, is also coming up.