Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball will look for its third conference win as it takes on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The Terps and Scarlet Knights met earlier this month. In that matchup, Maryland went into halftime with an 11-point lead but ultimately let it slip away as guard Ron Harper Jr. tallied a career-high 31 points to lead Rutgers to a win.
Maryland is most recently coming off an 81-65 win over then-No. 17 Illinois while Rutgers defeated Iowa after beating the Terps, then it fell to Minnesota in Minneapolis by three points.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
