MM 1.25: Maryland men's lacrosse named No. 2 program in the nation on Inside Lacrosse list

Maryland men’s lacrosse enters its 2022 season with plenty of expectations as it was named the No. 2 team in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media Poll, which was released Monday morning.

The only team ahead of Maryland is Virginia, the reigning national champion. The Terps are ahead of Duke, Georgetown and Notre Dame, the rest of the programs that round out the top-five in the poll. The next closest team in the conference to Maryland is Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are at the No. 9 spot.

Maryland has already received its fair share of preseason accolades on top of these preseason rankings. The Terps had eight players named to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American List.

The program is coming off a year when it saw a 15-1 finish and it was NCAA Tournament runner-up. Maryland will open its 2022 season against High Points on Feb. 5 in College Park.

In other news

Ian Decker shared three takeaways from No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Northwestern.

Dylan Spilko previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s rematch with Rutgers.

Maryland men’s basketball is getting set for an announcement.

Save the Date: 2.27.22



Invitation tomorrow at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/7tQW8FRwOL — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 25, 2022

Both Maryland women’s and men’s basketball shared video recaps of their most recent victories.

About last Friday night...



Terp Tapes pic.twitter.com/31p0Zk6O0g — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 24, 2022

Maryland football congratulated incoming linebacker Jaishawn Barham on earned defensive MVP honors at the Polynesian Bowl.

All Terp love in Hawaii



Congrats to @JaishawnBarham, the Defensive MVP of the @polynesiabowl! pic.twitter.com/73IzRPhw9a — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 24, 2022

Maryland football landed a commitment from offensive lineman Liridon Mujezinovic.

Offensive tackle Liridon Mujezinovic officially announced his commitment to Maryland football.



The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman will have four years of eligibility after enrolling at Garden City C.C. in 2021. https://t.co/8ja6XvzDxn — Lauren Rosh (@lauren_rosh) January 24, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball shared a story about Zoe Young.

An amazing read on our ⁦⁦@Zoe_Young03⁩! ❤️



After early retirement, Zoe Young still has a voice in Maryland women’s basketball https://t.co/mF5vFXdbOC — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 24, 2022

Here’s a look back at what Stefon Diggs accomplished this season with the Buffalo Bills.

4th straight season with 1K yards

3rd straight season in the playoffs

2nd straight season with 100 catches

2nd straight Pro Bowl



D1GGS will be back. pic.twitter.com/0iWTJtWy7T — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 24, 2022

Maryland softball and women’s lacrosse shared some photos from the first day of classes.

Back to school for the softball #Terps!! pic.twitter.com/vjRzS7WGuf — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) January 24, 2022

Thumbs Up for the first day of class! pic.twitter.com/dJyb6dUjXI — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 24, 2022

Maryland wrestling is getting ready for its weekend matchup against Wisconsin.