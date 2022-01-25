 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MM 1.25: Maryland men's lacrosse named No. 2 program in the nation on Inside Lacrosse list

New, 14 comments

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Dylan Spilko
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Maryland men’s lacrosse enters its 2022 season with plenty of expectations as it was named the No. 2 team in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media Poll, which was released Monday morning.

The only team ahead of Maryland is Virginia, the reigning national champion. The Terps are ahead of Duke, Georgetown and Notre Dame, the rest of the programs that round out the top-five in the poll. The next closest team in the conference to Maryland is Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are at the No. 9 spot.

Maryland has already received its fair share of preseason accolades on top of these preseason rankings. The Terps had eight players named to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American List.

The program is coming off a year when it saw a 15-1 finish and it was NCAA Tournament runner-up. Maryland will open its 2022 season against High Points on Feb. 5 in College Park.

In other news

Ian Decker shared three takeaways from No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Northwestern.

Dylan Spilko previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s rematch with Rutgers.

Maryland men’s basketball is getting set for an announcement.

Both Maryland women’s and men’s basketball shared video recaps of their most recent victories.

Maryland football congratulated incoming linebacker Jaishawn Barham on earned defensive MVP honors at the Polynesian Bowl.

Maryland football landed a commitment from offensive lineman Liridon Mujezinovic.

Maryland women’s basketball shared a story about Zoe Young.

Here’s a look back at what Stefon Diggs accomplished this season with the Buffalo Bills.

Maryland softball and women’s lacrosse shared some photos from the first day of classes.

Maryland wrestling is getting ready for its weekend matchup against Wisconsin.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...