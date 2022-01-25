How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball has a rematch on the road against Rutgers on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Last time these teams met, Maryland got off to a strong start and led by 11 at halftime. However, the Terps had a major second-half collapse in which they were outscored by 22 and suffered an 70-59 defeat at home.

Now, Maryland will have an opportunity to avenge the loss in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Terps are coming off a win over No. 17 Illinois, their second win over a ranked opponent this season.

Let’s take a brief look at the matchup and how you can watch.

The numbers

Maryland: (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten)

Rutgers: (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 9-3

Odds: Rutgers -4

How to watch and listen

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m. ET, Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: BTN — Jason Horowitz (Play-by-Play), Len Elmore (Analyst)

Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)

Stream: Watch Fox Sports

