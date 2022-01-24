MM 1.24: Maryland gymnastics falls to Rutgers at home

Maryland gymnastics fell to 2-1 on the season in a loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon at the LGBTQ+ Pride Meet.

This was the Terps’ first Big Ten meet and first at Xfinity Center in 2022. The final score was 195.550-194.925 in favor of the Scarlet Knights. Maryland scored 49.000 on the vault and bars, 48.475 on the beam and 48.450 on the floor.

Senior Audrey Barber had the meet’s highest vault score at 9.850 and freshman Josephine Kogler was close behind with a score of 9.800, the third-highest score on Saturday. Sophomore Elizabeth Debarberie and junior Aleka Tsiknias tied for the meet’s highest score on uneven bars, posting scores of 9.825. Barber had the third-highest floor score at 9.800 and the team’s highest all-around score at 39.150. Rutgers had the three highest scores on the beam and the two highest scores on the floor.

The Terps started the season with two wins, defeating Pittsburgh and Long Island at the Pitt ‘Until We Unite Meet’ on Jan. 16. Maryland finished first in three of the five categories and Barber took the all-around title with a final score of 39.225.

Maryland will try to get its first conference win in its next meet against No. 8 Minnesota on Jan. 30 at Xfinity Center.

In other news

Ben Dickson covered No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Northwestern.

Maryland men’s lacrosse has eight players named to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media All-America list

No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball snapped a two-game losing streak and defeated Northwestern 87-59 behind an impressive performance by freshman guard Shyanne Sellers.

14 points

4-8 3FG%

3 assists

1 block

steal@shyannesellers3 came ready to play #FTT x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/jwoufgqNyC — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 23, 2022

Junior forward Donta Scott had a career-high 25 points in Maryland men’s basketball’s win against Illinois on Jan. 21.

Hot Scott Scored A Lot



25 points (career high)

9-12 FG

6 boards



Career night. pic.twitter.com/4XSlyHpRqB — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 23, 2022

Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs played in the NFL playoffs divisional round when his Buffalo Bills took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s season opener on Feb. 5 against High Point is fast approaching.

Maryland women’s lacrosse hit the practice fields in preparation for its season opener on Feb. 12 at Saint Joseph’s.

Maryland softball has less than 20 days remaining until its opening game in Miami, Florida against No. 23 Tennessee.