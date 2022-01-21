Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 17 Illinois

Maryland men’s basketball will look to avoid a three-game losing streak when it takes on No. 17 Illinois for the second time this season.

The first time these two teams met on Jan. 6, the Terps led at halftime, 34-30, as center Kofi Cockburn got into foul trouble early on and sat for a portion of the first half. But ultimately Cockburn went back into the game in the second half and Maryland could not stop him as he finished the day with 23 points and 18 boards en route to Illinois victory.

It was reported this morning by multiple sources that Cockburn will not be playing on Friday night after suffering a concussion against Purdue.

