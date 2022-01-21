Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 17 Illinois

Maryland men’s basketball will look to avoid a three-game losing streak when it takes on No. 17 Illinois for the second time this season.
The first time these two teams met on Jan. 6, the Terps led at halftime, 34-30, as center Kofi Cockburn got into foul trouble early on and sat for a portion of the first half. But ultimately Cockburn went back into the game in the second half and Maryland could not stop him as he finished the day with 23 points and 18 boards en route to Illinois victory.
It was reported this morning by multiple sources that Cockburn will not be playing on Friday night after suffering a concussion against Purdue.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
Catch up before the game
- How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 17 Illinois
- Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 17 Illinois (part two)
- Maryland men’s basketball unable to pull pieces together in 83-64 road loss to Michigan
- Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s ugly loss to Michigan
- Maryland men’s basketball’s halftime lead erased, taken down by Rutgers, 70-59
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Rutgers
- Maryland men’s basketball receives commitment from transfer guard Cashius McNeilly
- Maryland men’s basketball avoids major collapse, defeats Northwestern, 94-87
- Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s thrilling win over Northwestern
- Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler suspended, charged with soliciting prostitution in October
Loading comments...