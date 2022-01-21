MM 1.21: Maryland men’s lacrosse has eight players named to Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media All-America list

Eight Maryland men’s lacrosse players were named to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media All-American list, the program announced in a press release on Thursday. The eight players are the most of any school.

Graduate midfielder Roman Puglise and senior defenseman Brett Makar were First Team selections. Fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas, graduate midfielder Jonathan Donville and senior midfielder Kyle Long were named to the Second Team. Fifth-year midfielder Anthony DeMaio, graduate defenseman Owen Prybylski and junior goalie Logan McNaney were honorable mentions.

Puglise and Makar are two of the nation’s best defensive players. Puglise is a three-time Inside Lacrosse All-American and gathered 27 ground balls to go with four caused turnovers last season. Makar was a Second Team All-American last season and scooped 48 ground balls and caused 15 turnovers.

Wisnauskas returns to College Park after scoring 41 goals and totaling a team-leading 31 assists in 2021 and is tied for third all-time in career points at Maryland. Donville, a transfer from Cornell, was the first overall pick in the 2021 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft. Long started all 16 games for the Terrapins last season and had the fourth-most points and second-most assists on the team.

DeMaio impressed in 2021, ranking fifth on the team in points and scoring the overtime game-winning goal to send the Terps to the Final Four. Prybylski will debut for Maryland this season after transferring from Villanova, where he collected 86 ground balls and forced 47 turnovers. McNaney will once again hold down the goalie position for Maryland after an impressive 2021 season, featuring 15 wins and a 52.2% save percentage.

The Terps will kick off their season on Feb. 5, when they host High Point at Maryland Stadium.

In other news

Ben Dickson was in Ohio to cover No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to Ohio State.

Sam Oshtry previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s matchup against Illinois.

Maryland football announced that linebacker Vandarius Cowan will transfer into the program as a graduate student. Cowan was a five-star recruit out of high school and previously played at Alabama and West Virginia.

Maryland tennis will start the season on Saturday, hosting Georgetown and Coppin State.

The 2022 season is finally here



The #TennisTerps begin the 2022 season this Saturday. Check out all of the info you need here ⬇️https://t.co/iblqqJsU0a — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) January 20, 2022

Maryland football’s spring enrollees arrived in College Park.

The new additions have arrived at the crib.



Welcome to College Park. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/w4NuFONYL3 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 20, 2022

Constantin Mons, a member of the U18 German Junior National Team, signed with Maryland men’s golf.

One of the top-ranked amateurs in Germany is heading to MARYLAND!



Welcome to the team, @ConstantinMons!



⛳️#WinTheDay x #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/qfuBGiftrz — Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) January 20, 2022

Former Terps men’s soccer goalkeeper Chris Seitz announced his retirement. Seitz won the 2005 NCAA national championship and was named College Cup Defensive MVP.

2005 National Champion

2006 ACC Defensive POTY

2008 US Olympic Team

2009 MLS Cup Champion

2x US Open Cup Champion



Congrats to our guy @Seitzy1 on a fantastic career! pic.twitter.com/dbZjQkyXJx — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) January 20, 2022

Maryland track and field is ready to compete at the Penn State National Open on Jan. 21 and 22.

In this week’s episode of Clemsen’s Corner, Terrapins wrestling head coach Alex Clemsen recaps the Virginia Duals and prepares for this weekend’s conference duals.

This week’s Clemsen’s Corner has arrived!



Catch up on the Virginia Duals and prepare for a weekend of conference duals. Back home next weekend! #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/7ddRXFhjA9 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 20, 2022

Maryland women’s golf traveled to Palm Beach and played The Breakers course.

Another beautiful day in Palm Beach and another championship course! Thanks to @carwas17 for taking care of her Terps! #feartheturtle pic.twitter.com/5ycB2QFEiR — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) January 20, 2022

Maryland gymnastics posted the highest team GPA of all Maryland sports.

#GymTerps get it done on and off the mat



Highest team GPA out of all sports pic.twitter.com/O9AiRxV2w9 — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 20, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is set to begin the 2022 season on Feb. 12 at St. Joseph’s.

Bring on 2022 pic.twitter.com/1w76w6cdbe — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 20, 2022

Easton provided Maryland softball with new bats for the 2022 season.