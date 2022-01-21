How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 17 Illinois

Maryland men’s basketball has lost five of its last six games entering Friday, but it will have a chance to pull off a much-needed upset against No. 17 Illinois in College Park, Maryland.
Maryland and Illinois faced off earlier this season on Jan. 6, when the Fighting Illini came away with a 12-point win over a visiting Terps team. Interim head coach Danny Manning and his squad have won just one game in Big Ten play in seven tries.
Illinois, on the other hand, is 6-1 in conference play and 3-1 on the road this season. Most recently, it lost to Purdue in double-overtime at home. This morning, there was a report that star center Kofi Cockburn would not play in the game tonight against Maryland. His potential absence certainly gives the Terps a boost in this matchup.
Let’s take a brief look at the game against the Fighting Illini.
The numbers
Maryland: (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten)
Illinois: (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 12-7
Odds: Illinois -3.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
How to watch and listen
Friday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: FS1 - Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-Play), Len Elmore (Analyst)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst), Walt Williams (Analyst)
Stream: Watch Fox Sports
