Game thread: No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Ohio State

No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball will look to bounce back after its loss to then-No. 11 Michigan on Sunday. The Terps fell in that matchup, 69-49 and are now in Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Associate head coach Karen Blair will lead the Terps against the Buckeyes while head coach Brenda Frese is with her family in Cedar Rapids, Iowa following the passing of her father Bill.
Ohio State fell to Michigan on Dec. 31 and since have won four in a row against Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan State and Minnesota.
The game is set for 6 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
