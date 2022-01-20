Testudo Times Podcast: A lost season?

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the crew talks about Maryland men’s basketball’s last three games, in which they won just one of them. The editors discuss the double-overtime win over Northwestern and the losses to both Rutgers and Michigan.

All of that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland’s collapse in regulation against Northwestern on the road, but an overview of what was ultimately a win.

Will Qudus Wahab be a factor for the remainder of the season?

Maryland’s 11-point home loss to Rutgers.

Maryland’s shifts in the starting lineup under interim head coach Danny Manning.

Why Eric Ayala’s consistent 20-point plus performances are not enough.

The Terps’ huge defeat in Ann Arbor to Michigan.

Hunter Dickinson’s solid performance against Maryland and why he dominated.

Was the loss against the Wolverines the last straw on Maryland’s season?

A look at the Terps’ upcoming matchup against Illinois.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Lauren Rosh and Dylan Spilko on Twitter for more content, as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.