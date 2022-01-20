MM 1.20: No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers named to ESPN’s top 10 freshmen list

No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers earned a spot on ESPN’s list mentioning the 10 best freshmen in the nation. Sellers checks in at No. 10 on the list. She is currently averaging 7.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
The 6-foot-2 freshman out of Aurora, Ohio played a season-high 40 minutes against Stanford on Nov. 27. and scored a career-high 17 points on Jan. 6 in Maryland’s win over Penn State.
So far, Sellers has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice— once at the end of November and once at the end of December. The guard is the only freshman on the list from the Big Ten.
Before joining the Terps, Sellers was ranked the No. 22 recruit in the Class of 2021, per ESPN and averaged 21.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the 2020 season.
Sellers and the Terps are next set to take on Ohio State Thursday at 6 p.m.
In other news
Ian Decker previewed No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball’s matchup against Ohio State.
Matt Levine recapped what went on in the NFL this past weekend.
Former Florida guard Lavender Briggs who will be joining Maryland women’s basketball from the transfer portal shared a few words with the fans.
#TerpNation, let's welcome @lavbriggs to the fam ❤️#FTT x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/x5uu6lyjAE— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 20, 2022
Maryland men’s basketball shared a memory from 2015.
This week is 2015:— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 19, 2022
The Crossover pic.twitter.com/Q3NQ3Otjls
Maryland football recapped quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s record season with the Terps.
The Historic Hawaiian— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 19, 2022
Taulia's 2021 season was one of the best for a QB in Maryland history. pic.twitter.com/KGBNYUx4Rr
Maryland wrestling shared how its Terps performed in the classroom last semester.
Semester of Success— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 19, 2022
Proud of our Terps’ continued commitment to academic success in the classroom!
: https://t.co/Sc61dV2Npl#TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/kLLRQSNev4
Maryland gymnastics is prepping for its first annual Pride Meet set for Saturday.
Come one, come all ✨— Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 19, 2022
This Saturday, the #GymTerps will celebrate our first annual Pride Meet
Stay tuned for announcements on special giveaways. See you there! pic.twitter.com/B9BhOIvlwj
Maryland baseball shared a glimpse of some gloves ahead of the 2022 season.
These @RawlingsSports gloves— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) January 19, 2022
: @ashleyherman_ pic.twitter.com/QgtK4E4wAQ
Loading comments...