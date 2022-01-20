MM 1.20: No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers named to ESPN’s top 10 freshmen list

No. 12 Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers earned a spot on ESPN’s list mentioning the 10 best freshmen in the nation. Sellers checks in at No. 10 on the list. She is currently averaging 7.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The 6-foot-2 freshman out of Aurora, Ohio played a season-high 40 minutes against Stanford on Nov. 27. and scored a career-high 17 points on Jan. 6 in Maryland’s win over Penn State.

So far, Sellers has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice— once at the end of November and once at the end of December. The guard is the only freshman on the list from the Big Ten.

Before joining the Terps, Sellers was ranked the No. 22 recruit in the Class of 2021, per ESPN and averaged 21.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the 2020 season.

Sellers and the Terps are next set to take on Ohio State Thursday at 6 p.m.

