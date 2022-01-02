Maryland volleyball adds transfer middle blocker Anastasia Russ

After some key departures this offseason, Maryland volleyball added redshirt junior Anastasia Russ from the University of Pittsburgh, College VBall Transfers revealed on Twitter.

Russ is a 6-foot-5 middle blocker, who didn’t see much playing time during her tenure at Pittsburgh. She recorded 27 kills, 27 blocks, and a .537 hitting percentage in 25 sets over her three years with that program. Russ is coming off of her most productive season, despite a slight decrease in playing time, tallying 15 kills, seven blocks, and a team-high .591 hitting percentage.

Russ has helped the Panthers reach the Elite Eight and Final Four in back-to-back years, piecing together two kills in the first round last year.

The addition of Russ is the first official transfer of the offseason for Maryland volleyball and it’s an important one. The Terps are losing starting middle blockers Rainelle Jones and Hannah Thompson who played major roles in Maryland’s success last season. Jones led the nation in blocks per set with 1.73, while Thompson finished the season with 100 blocks, third on the team.

Russ is the tallest player the Terps have had in over a decade so it will be interesting to see how head coach Adam Hughes utilizes her size.