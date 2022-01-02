Game thread: No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 8 Indiana

No. 6 Maryland women’s basketball is back for its fifth top-10 matchup of the season as it takes on No. 8 Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Terps haven’t played since Dec. 21 when it took on Coppin State since its game originally scheduled for Dec. 30 against Illinois was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests within the Fighting Illini’s program.

Maryland stands at 10-3, 2-0 in conference play. Its three losses all came against top-10 opponents including then-No. 1 South Carolina.

Indiana stands at 10-2, also 2-0 in conference play. The Hoosiers also fell to then-No. 7 Stanford and then-No. 2 NC State.

